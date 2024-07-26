Liv Resto Lounge to launch Liv Corporate Fridays in August

Liv Corporate Fridays at Liv Resto Lounge is an exciting weekly event that brings together professionals and fun-seekers in the heart of Accra.

Located on La-Bawaleshie Road, this vibrant establishment transforms into a hub of entertainment and friendly competition every Friday night.

Hosted by the charismatic ace broadcaster Jay Foley, Essilfua and other fantastic MC’s in the media space, Liv Corporate Fridays offers a unique blend of karaoke performances, trivia challenges and other exciting team bonding games!

Liv Corporate Fridays at Liv Resto Lounge

Teams of four or five go head-to-head, showcasing their vocal talents, athletic prowess, retention skills, knowledge in sports, entertainment, and general trivia.

Held on Fridays, between 7pm to 3am, the atmosphere is electric as participants battle it out for amazing prizes, creating an unforgettable night of fun and camaraderie.

It’s not just about the competition, though – all attendees benefit from generous discounts ranging from 5% to 15% on Liv Resto Lounge’s delicious menu offerings.

Liv Corporate Fridays promises an evening of laughter, learning, and potentially walking away with fantastic prizes.

With its stylish décor, inviting atmosphere, and mouthwatering cuisine, Liv Resto Lounge provides the ideal backdrop for this unique corporate entertainment experience.

LiV Corporate Friday Parties officially launches on 9th August, 2024 at 9pm, regardless, still pass through!

Follow @livrestolounge_gh on Instagram for more enquiries.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic