Schia’s new Afrobeats anthem ‘Borehole’ is infectiously refreshing – Listen Here NOW!

The rising singer, Schia’s first single of the year, Borehole, features her catchy flow riding the crest of an infectious Afrobeats wave produced by Jayso and Mike Kwa6i.

Upon pressing play, Schia’s latest instantly charms. Its delicate melodies soothe the senses like a handful of fresh Jasmine petals. The singer’s light, playful tone quickly takes root, wrapping around your mind with its impeccable delivery.

The experience is hypnotic. Every word she utters is spellbinding, drawing you deeper into the sensual depths of ‘Borehole.’

“I wanted to make a fun, erotic song to lighten everyone’s mood, so I let my imagination run wild,” Schia says. “This song unlocked my new alter ego, ‘Melanin Monroe.’ She is a witty and naughty character who can’t help but bless all baddies with an anthem.

Anyway, I wanted to stay true to myself by rapping. But at the same time, I wanted to include sweet and memorable melodies for the hook.”

The new release marks the second time Schia and Jayso have collaborated since her 2023 debut, ‘La Vida Loca.’ Like the latter, ‘Borehole’ highlights the promise of the singer.

It presents her as a multidimensional artist with no qualms about exploring various genres and infusing them with rap. This quality grants the Schia an eclectic soundscape that embodies her essence and vision, setting the stage for what is poised to be an exciting musical journey.

To learn more about Schia and her music, visit:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naaqueyki/ X (Twitter):https://x.com/naaqueyki

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic