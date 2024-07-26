fbpx
Top Stories

Stonebwoy Storms GIMPA Graduation Ceremony in Grand style with Family; Earns Master’s Degree in Public Administration – Full Details HERE!

Stonebwoy's Academic Triumph: Master’s Degree Attainment at GIMPA

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Stonebwoy Storms GIMPA Graduation Ceremony in Grand style with Family; Earns Master's Degree in Public Administration - Full Details HERE!
Stonebwoy Storms GIMPA Graduation Ceremony in Grand style with Family; Earns Master's Degree in Public Administration. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/X

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has added another feather to his cap by obtaining a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

This notable achievement marks a significant milestone in the artist’s diverse and multifaceted career.

Stonebwoy, known for his impactful contributions to the music industry, was seen today at his graduation ceremony, proudly dressed in the traditional academic gown.

Related Articles
@ghanamusic

#stonebwoy #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #gimpa

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

He was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla, and their children, Jidula and Janam, who were elegantly dressed in green attires to commemorate the special occasion.

The graduation ceremony was a moment of pride and joy for Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla. His pursuit of higher education amidst a demanding music career is a testament to his dedication and commitment to personal growth and development.

Stonebwoy’s decision to pursue a Master’s Degree in Public Administration aligns with his broader vision of contributing meaningfully to public service and administration in Ghana.

His academic achievement is expected to inspire many young Ghanaians and fans who look up to him as a role model.

@ghanamusic

#stonebwoy #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Stonebwoy’s graduation was met with congratulatory messages from fans, colleagues, and notable figures in the entertainment and academic sectors.

His achievement is seen as a significant step towards bridging the gap between entertainment and academia, showcasing the potential for individuals to excel in multiple fields.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Who Send Them! Kobby Kyei proves critics wrong in new single starring Camidoh & Ko-Jo Cue

Who Send Them! Kobby Kyei proves critics wrong in new single starring Camidoh & Ko-Jo Cue

29th March 2021
Get to listen to 4 songs off Amerado's upcoming GINA album exclusively on Audiomack now!!!

Get to listen to 4 songs off Amerado’s upcoming GINA album exclusively on Audiomack now!!!

22nd October 2022
Meet Efua: The new goddess of R&B/Soul from Ghana

Meet Efua: The new goddess of R&B/Soul from Ghana

10th October 2020
It's time already! Shatta Wale gets MTV Video Awards nod

It’s time already! Shatta Wale gets MTV Video Awards nod

12th August 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 29 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown