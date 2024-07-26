Stonebwoy Storms GIMPA Graduation Ceremony in Grand style with Family; Earns Master’s Degree in Public Administration – Full Details HERE!

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has added another feather to his cap by obtaining a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

This notable achievement marks a significant milestone in the artist’s diverse and multifaceted career.

Stonebwoy, known for his impactful contributions to the music industry, was seen today at his graduation ceremony, proudly dressed in the traditional academic gown.

He was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla, and their children, Jidula and Janam, who were elegantly dressed in green attires to commemorate the special occasion.

The graduation ceremony was a moment of pride and joy for Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla. His pursuit of higher education amidst a demanding music career is a testament to his dedication and commitment to personal growth and development.

Stonebwoy’s decision to pursue a Master’s Degree in Public Administration aligns with his broader vision of contributing meaningfully to public service and administration in Ghana.

His academic achievement is expected to inspire many young Ghanaians and fans who look up to him as a role model.

Stonebwoy’s graduation was met with congratulatory messages from fans, colleagues, and notable figures in the entertainment and academic sectors.

His achievement is seen as a significant step towards bridging the gap between entertainment and academia, showcasing the potential for individuals to excel in multiple fields.

