King Paluta Drops Visualizer To His New Single ‘For The Popping’

King Paluta delivers another potential banger with 'For The Popping', a party song that will win its way into your heart. #GhanaMusic 

For The Popping by King Paluta
King Paluta, currently one of the biggest musical exports from Ghana has drop another infectious song he labels ‘For The Popping’.

Presently the most trending musician with back-to-back hits, he has added another potential banger to his catalog which will suddenly win its way into the hearts of music lovers.

‘For The Popping’ is strictly a party song which will definitely get you into your dancing mode. King Paluta keeps reigning as he continues to feed us with good music.

Khendi was on the production seat of this one, as Kobbyshots did his magic with the visuals.

Watch For The Popping by King Paluta

King Paluta – For The Popping. Credit: YouTube

