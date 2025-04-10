Ad imageAd image
New Music! Adina Thembi releases ‘Gone’ feat. King Paluta

“Gone” by Adina Thembi ft. King Paluta is a powerful new song exploring absence and heartbreak.

Ghanaian vocal powerhouse Adina Thembi kicks off 2025 with a stirring new single titled Gone, featuring lyrical heavyweight King Paluta.

As her first release of the year, the track explores the emotional weight of missing a partner who’s been away for some time.

With her signature blend of Afrobeat and soulful melodies, Adina captures the longing and vulnerability that distance can create in a relationship.

Her heartfelt vocals are matched perfectly by King Paluta’s reflective verse, which adds depth and perspective to the narrative.

Rather than mourning a permanent loss, Gone expresses the yearning for reconnection — the quiet moments of missing someone whose presence once lit up everyday life.

“Gone” is an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt the ache of temporary separation from a loved one. Emotional yet hopeful, it’s a beautifully crafted reminder of love’s enduring pull, no matter the distance.

Cover Artwork: Gone - Adina Thembi feat. King Paluta
