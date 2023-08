Video: YAYA by Black Sherif

Black Sherif reconverges spotlight on him with latest Ep ‘Take Care of Yourself Blacko’

Audio: Take Care of Yourself Blacko by Black Sherif

New record! Boomplay presents Black Sherif with 300million streams plaque

The Cruise People Limited sue Black Sherif a whopping GHS 1,165,000 for Contract Breach!

Black Sherif Confronts leaked song and Calls out Envious Critics in Powerful Performance at University of Ghana

Black Sherif lands in Kotoka to his arrest over contract breach – FULL DETAILS!

Blacko, Camidoh, Gyakie Nominated in 2023 Headies Awards; Kofi Jamar on 2 Nominated Albums

Black Sherif storms Wireless Festival UK with thrilling performance