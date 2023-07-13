Eldeezy shows Romantic side in latest Afro-fusion Single; Target

Renowned Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Eldeezy has come through with his latest single, “Target.”

Released on July 13, it showcases Eldeezy’s exploration of contemporary sounds while celebrating the themes of unwavering love and loyalty.

“Target” is a soothing afro-fusion song that takes listeners on a romantic journey. It conveys deep affection for a supportive woman who stood by Eldeezy during challenging times.

The singer’s heartfelt melodies effortlessly capture the strength of their bond. He expresses his admiration for her and his longing to build a lasting relationship.

The track infuses traditional African sounds with contemporary elements to create a mesmerizing blend that captivates audiences.

Eldeezy’s profound songwriting skills, combined with the masterful production by renowned producer Sevensnare, result in an irresistible track that celebrates the resilience of love.

Eldeezy Target 4

“Target” represents a departure from Eldeezy’s previous hip-hop fusion style as he explores contemporary sounds to add fresh dimensions to his musical repertoire.

This artistic evolution demonstrates Eldeezy’s willingness to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new influences, creating a unique blend that resonates with listeners.

With “Target,” Eldeezy delivers a soulful and captivating experience that showcases his growth and evolution as an artist. The diverse musical influences and heartfelt storytelling ensures a memorable and engaging song for fans and music enthusiasts.

About Eldeezy:

Eldeezy, born Andy Osei Peprah, is a fast-rising Ghanaian rapper and songwriter from Accra, Ghana. The versatile and genre-blending rapper started writing music at 15 and became interested in visual editing in his teens.

His passion led him to study Film at the University of Cape Coast, where he graduated in 2020 with first-class honours. He made his music debut in March 2019 with the single “Six Figures.”

That year, he dropped a series of viral freestyle videos on social media, catching the attention of top Ghanaian rappers, including Jayso and E.L. This earned him a spot on Jayso’s 0106 Vol. 4 album and E.L’s Bar 6 album.

Listen to “Target” on your preferred streaming platform.

Follow Eldeezy on Twitter and Instagram for more updates.

