Pappy Kojo Debuts Live Performance of Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’

In a video that has gone viral, Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has been captured performing Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ d*ss track to Yvonne Nelson at a show.

Pappy Kojo posted the performance in a controversial manner, saying that he has claimed ownership of the song until Sarkodie returns to Ghana.

“When landlord comes back from America 🇺🇸 I will give him back his song,” he captioned the post that has triggered hundreds of comments.

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie have been trending over their past relationship Yvonne Nelson disclosed in the controversial book.

According to Yvonne, Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and did not show enough responsibility for an abortion he sanctioned. She narrated that ‘he said no’ to keeping the baby and never checked up on her after he drove her to a hospital for an abortion.

However, Sarkodie in his ‘Try Me’ reply has denied some of the allegations by Yvonne Nelson. In the song, he said he wasn’t the one that solely called for the abortion. He revealed that Yvonne Nelson said she couldn’t have kept the pregnancy because she was in school then.

According to rumours, Pappy Kojo also reportedly dated Yvonne Nelson, hence, his commentary on the saga has been of interest to Netizens. However, it appears that Pappy Kojo has chosen trolling path to make a mockery of the situation and the two parties.

He was the first artiste to create a dance challenge for the ‘Try Me’ diss song Sarkodie recorded to reply to Yvonne Nelson. Taking it to the ‘Highest’ level, Pappy Kojo performed the song at a concert to the surprise of the fans.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic