Empress Gifty Adorye Reveals Why She Prefers Performing Abroad over Ghana: Higher Earnings and Full Creative Control

Empress Gifty Adorye, the renowned Ghanaian gospel sensation, explained her preference for performing abroad rather than in Ghana.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz last Saturday, July 29, 2023, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker revealed that she can make more money from shows outside of the country than she can from local performances at events such as funeral and weddings.

The gospel crooner who doubles as a song-writer and a fashionista emphasized that, the amount of money she makes from funerals and weddings is way lower than what she can make on average in abroad.

No gospel artiste invests in their craft more than me – Empress Gifty.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/0LsuEzzejE — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) July 31, 2023

Empress Gifty to a greater extent opined that, she is the only Ghanaian gospel musician who invest soo much into her profession and her craft. She added that she handles everything concerning her career herself stressing that she has no producer or manager.

According to her, whenever she has to produce a music video, she spends a lot of money on locations, costume, props, set design among other things. This is to ensure that she produces the best results for all her music videos.

