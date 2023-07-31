Why Can’t Efya & R2Bees Go Global Despite Their Connection with Wizkid? – Bullgod

Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely recognized as Bullgod in the music industry, has expressed his dismay over the inadequate global recognition of Ghanaian musicians.

In a thought-provoking Facebook post, he questioned why artistes like R2Bees and Efya, who share a close bond with international star Wizkid, face difficulties in securing global opportunities.

“So R2Bees and Efya will smoke, drink, and chill with Wizkid anytime he’s in Ghana but can’t join him on international stages and showcase their talents to the world?” he asked.

He claims he is perplexed and wonders why they cannot capitalize on such valuable connections.

Moreover, Bullgod expressed disappointment at Ghana’s missed opportunities to put the country on the map at major international events while citing that Ghana could have shone at the impressive 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Still, unfortunately, they missed out on that national duty.

Following his candid thoughts, he posed a poignant question, asking what Ghanaians might need to do better to repeatedly miss significant opportunities like performing alongside their Nigerian counterparts on global stages.

