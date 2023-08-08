Kojo Antwi Receives Key to the City of Worcester for Outstanding Contributions

Ghanaian highlife living legend, Kojo Antwi has received the Key to the City of Worcester, Massachusetts, USA, presented by Mayor Joseph M. Petty, as a prestigious recognition.

A presentation was made to the Maestro Kojo Antwi on Saturday, August 5th, 2023.

The event was attended by Ghanaian royal, Nana Sompahene (also known as Mr. Maxwell Agyemfra), three-time two-division world boxing champion, Jose Antonio Rivera, CEO of Big Shoes Entertainment & Anokyekrom Restaurants, Mr. Richard Kweku Boateng, and a large group of enthusiastic fans.

The Ghanaian music, tourism, and cultural icon expressed his gratitude to the City of Worcester for recognizing his achievements.

He firmly pledged to utilize his music as a powerful medium to spread love, compassion, peace, and harmony while also proudly showcasing the rich and diverse cultures of Ghana and Africa to the entire world.

The tradition of granting Keys to a City has an extensive history tracing back to 1702 when Mayor Phillip French of New York bestowed “Freedom of the City” to Viscount Edward Cornbury, the Governor of New York and New Jersey. In the past, cities were frequently fortified with walls and gates to protect the inhabitants.

Whenever a hero or dignitary visited the town in the past, the locals held a grand ceremony and presented them with a key as a symbol of trust and honor.

This key represented the recipient’s freedom to come and go from the city as a trusted friend of the community. Today, the Key to the City is a cherished token of civic appreciation and acknowledgment that is reserved only for those who have made exceptional contributions to the public and the greater good.

