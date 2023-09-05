fbpx
Top Stories

Camidoh taps Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new "Taxi Man" banger!

Ghanaian afropop singer and songwriter Camidoh has shared a remarkable summer anthem “Taxi Man.”

Jointly produced by the UK’s renowned Toddla T and award-winning Ghanaian maestro, Streetbeatz, “Taxi Man” features guest verses from Vybz Kartel, the iconic figure in Jamaican dancehall; the UK’s rising star, Miss LaFamilia; and the award-winning DJ and producer, DJ Lara Fraser, who bring their unique and unrivaled performance style to the song.

Sonically, “Taxi Man” boasts a unique dancehall and afrobeats fusion, characterized by the Ghanaian BET-award Afropop nominee‘s signature R&B and afrobeats rhythms.

The song arrives with a Amane Akbaraly-driected captivating portrait-style music video. Filmed at the famous Zap Studios in London’s Camberwell, the video captures a day with Camidoh, Miss LaFamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser.

Camidoh has been soaring high, gaining nominations from the BET Awards, AFRIMA and The Headies, as well as receiving acclaim for his debut project L.I.T.A.

He burst onto Ghana’s music scene in 2018 when he was signed to Grind Don’t Stop (GDS) indie label and dropped his first single, “For My Lover”.

The single and its remix set a buzz around him as the next big thing leading to his first project, Contigency Plan (CP) – a six-track EP that had rave reviews.

However, Camidoh’s big breakthrough came in December when he released the viral hit single, “Sugarcane”.

The song shot Camidoh to stardom and when the chart topping “Sugarcane” remix featuring King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo dropped in April 2022, Camidoh became one of the most sought-after African stars in the year.

He followed the mega single with the capsule “Sugarcane EP” and other notable singles “Kaba” and “Slow” to further extend his reach across Africa and beyond.

Early this year, he became the second Ghanaian artiste join the prestigious Golden Club of Africa’s largest music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, for reaching and surpassing a milestone of 100 million streams.

