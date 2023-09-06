Chief One spreads message of hope with ‘E Go Better’

Ghanaian artist Chief One has released his new song “E Go Better” a fusion of Amapiano and Afrobeats that celebrates hope and resilience.

The song is inspired by the legendary Togolese singer Bella Bellow and her timeless song “Blewu.”

“E Go Better” is a message of hope for anyone who is going through a difficult time. The lyrics remind us that better days are ahead, and that we should never give up on our dreams.

The song’s infectious rhythm and soulful melodies will uplift your spirits and inspire you to keep moving forward.

Chief One is a rising star in the African music scene, and “E Go Better” is sure to cement his status as a global superstar. The song is already a hit on streaming platforms, and it is sure to be a summer anthem.

It was produced by the Ghanaian music producer Mr. Logic.

If you are looking for a song that will lift your spirits and make you believe in a better future, then “E Go Better” is the song for you.

