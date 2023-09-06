fbpx
Top Stories

Chief One spreads message of hope with ‘E Go Better’

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 seconds ago
Chief One spreads message of hope with 'E Go Better'
Photo Credit: Chief One

Ghanaian artist Chief One has released his new song “E Go Better” a fusion of Amapiano and Afrobeats that celebrates hope and resilience.

The song is inspired by the legendary Togolese singer Bella Bellow and her timeless song “Blewu.”

“E Go Better” is a message of hope for anyone who is going through a difficult time. The lyrics remind us that better days are ahead, and that we should never give up on our dreams.

The song’s infectious rhythm and soulful melodies will uplift your spirits and inspire you to keep moving forward.

Chief One is a rising star in the African music scene, and “E Go Better” is sure to cement his status as a global superstar. The song is already a hit on streaming platforms, and it is sure to be a summer anthem.

It was produced by the Ghanaian music producer Mr. Logic.

If you are looking for a song that will lift your spirits and make you believe in a better future, then “E Go Better” is the song for you.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Nyemedzio by Chief One

Video: Nyemedzio by Chief One

14th January 2021
Video: Biibi Ba by Chief One

Video: Biibi Ba by Chief One & Sarkodie

3rd October 2018
Video: Wo by Chief One

Video: Wo by Chief One

3rd August 2018
Give & Take by Chief One

Audio: Give & Take by Chief One

17th July 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker