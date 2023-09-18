King Promise Emerges As ‘Best Male West Africa’ At AFRIMMA 2023, Despite Focusing On Good Music Rather Than Awards

King Promise has won the ‘Best Male West Africa’ at AFRIMMA 2023 Awards, and yet emphasized his focus on making good music rather than awards.

The grand event took place on Sunday, September 17, at the magnificent Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas.

In a stiff competition featuring top talents from the West African music scene, the chart-topping artist, known for his hit track “Terminator,” emerged victorious.

King Promise outshone formidable contenders including Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif, Buju, Asake, Omah Lay, Didibo, Tonton, and Satrinos Raphael to claim this coveted award.

On the other hand, he has insisted that awards are not his main goal. His priority is making good music for his fans.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the ‘Terminator’ singer said he believes in making good music, and if he gets awards, that’s a bonus. He’s really grateful for how well “Terminator” has done and all the attention it’s getting.

“I am grateful for what Terminator has done over the period. The magic Terminator is doing is just mind blowing and I am very grateful to everyone who helped make the song what it is today,” he said.

“Well, I have always said over the years that I stand for good songs and not necessarily awards. Some years back, I had no awards to my name but I still gave Ghanaians good music,” he recalled.

When asked how he makes hit songs, he couldn’t really explain it. He just believes in being himself and making music he loves, and he thinks his fans will love it too.

He said, “I’ve always believed in making good music, not just winning awards. Even before I had any awards, I was making good music for Ghanaians. My music is original, and it comes from my heart. I want to be known for making real music, so I’m careful about the songs I release.”

King Promise added that he is really passionate about music, and he can’t imagine doing anything else. Music is his life, and he wants his fans to know that he’s just getting started.

“My passion for music is always crazy so you would always see me in the studio creating something. Music chose me and that explains my crazy passion for it. There is nothing I think in my head right now apart from music and I want to tell my fans that I am now starting,” he revealed.

Marking its 10th anniversary this year, the awards platform recognises and celebrates notable musical works and artists across the African continent.

Among this year’s most nominated acts are Congolese singer Fally Ipupa and Davido with six each, followed by Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Nigeria’s Rema with four apiece. Burna Boy and Asake have three nominations each.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic