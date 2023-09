Luta meets Rocky Dawuni ahead of ‘Hustle’ release

Rocky Dawuni & Kyekyeku premiere ‘Africa Till I Die’ music video

Rocky Dawuni billed for Festival International de Louisiane, among other updates!

Rocky Dawuni describes 3rd Grammy snub as “John The Baptist paving the way”; names a few potential Ghanaian acts that can win!

AfroZons celebrates Rocky Dawuni’s GRAMMY Nomination with a party on February 4th

Rocky Dawuni: the ultimate choice for Grammy’s “Best Global Music Performance” with his Blvck H3ro assisted “Neva Bow Down” single

Rocky Dawuni questions Ghanaian event organizers on why they fail to book him for gigs

Rocky Dawuni bags 3rd ever Grammy nomination!

Rocky Dawuni announces US-tour dates