KO-JO CUE Inserts Joey B assisted latest banger “FREE THROW” Off Next Album “I’M BACK” – Vibe to it HERE!

On September 28, Ghanaian rap artist Ko-Jo Cue released his new single, “Free Throw,” the first track from his highly anticipated album, “I’M Back”.

The single, which features fellow Ghanaian artist Joey B, is a celebration of winning in the face of fierce opposition.

“Free Throw” is a testament to Ko-Jo Cue’s technical ability and passion for hip-hop. The track likens his wins to free throws, acknowledging how easy success comes to him while rubbing it in the faces of naysayers. Produced by Fortune Dane, the song’s trap bounce is sure to get listeners moving.

“Free Throw is about celebrating wins, no matter how they come,” says Ko-Jo Cue. “It’s about acknowledging the opposition and still pushing forward. It’s about the joy of the game.”

The release of “Free Throw” marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ko-Jo Cue, who is returning to music after a two-year hiatus. His upcoming EP, “I’M Back”, is scheduled for release soon and signals his return to rap.

“Free Throw” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About Ko-Jo Cue

Raised in the energetic rhythms of West Africa, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, known to the world as Ko-Jo Cue, is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist who continues the legacy of the region’s revered griots.

As a songwriter and lyricist, he weaves tales of African life through a lens both introspective and socially aware. His fusion of Hip-Hop, Highlife, and Afrobeats, paired with his philosophically tinged narrative style, mirrors the creative forces behind rap titans like Jay Z, Nas, J. Cole, and Obrafour.

His collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Shaker on the album “Pen & Paper” in 2017 garnered accolades and caught the eye of Lauryn Hill.

This earned him an opening slot on her tour. Similarly, his 2019 debut album, “For My Brothers,” was hailed as a landmark in the Ghanaian rap scene, dominated the Apple Music Charts, and gained a nomination for Album of the Year at the 3 Music Video Awards.

Since 2019, he has accrued several awards, including the Adinkra Poetry Prize and an Artlink grant, for which he converted his album “For My Brothers” into a radio show aired across Europe.

