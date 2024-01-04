Fancy Gadam Rocks Modern City Hotel with Electrifying Performance in Support of Chef Failatu’s Guinness World Record Attempt! – Details HERE!

The King Of Northern Ghana Music, Fancy Gadam made a vibrant appearance at the Modern City Hotel, delivering an electrifying performance to entertain fans gathered to witness Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s ambitious attempt at the longest cooking marathon.

Fancy Gadam when paid a visit to Failatu Abdul-Razak, an indigene of the Northern Region who is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon.

The musician’s performance got the crowd jamming and singing along to his songs as he performed to thrill the people who were at the Modern City Hotel to support Chef Faila.

Fancy Gadam (@FancyGadam) with a mini performance to show support to Chef Faila on her #FailaCookAThon Guinness World Record.#GhanaMusicpic.twitter.com/TMf5JCAbAI — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) January 3, 2024

Ghanaians have been rallying behind Chef Faila since she began her cook-a-thon challenge with some celebrities like Kwabena Kwabena, Fancy Gadam, and Yaw Dabo with some politicians including Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) , Haruna Iddrisu as well as MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed showing up at the venue to support her.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

