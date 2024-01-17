Sista Afia Expresses Disappointment with Fancy Gadam’s No-show at Her Concert in Tamale!

Ghanaian music sensation, Francisca Gawugah, popularly known as Sista Afia, has conveyed her disappointment and dismay with fellow artist Fancy Gadam for his absence at her recent concert in Tamale.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker shared how she attempted to collaborate with both Fancy Gadam and Macasio, two prominent figures known for their rivalry in the Tamale music scene.

Despite the existing tension, the songstress reached out to both artists to ensure a successful collaboration. But, Macasio pulled out since he had a similar show he had been billed for.

Sista Afia further made known that her management reached out to Fancy and his team to have him on board, which he charged an outrageous amount of GH¢100,000. However, upon further negotiations, the price was beat down to half and Fancy agreed to show up.

On the event day, Fancy Gadam failed to show up and all calls made to him and his management have since been ignored, which affected the success of the show.

”Fancy and Macasio are the fans’ favorites in Tamale and without any of them at your show, nobody is gonna leave their house. The attendance was poor and I felt I was sabotaged.

He was very close to me, I know him personally so I was obviously affected by what he did. The amount he charged me his fellow artiste is outrageous, but my team were ready to pay immediately, but he just decided not to come,” she said.

Sista Afia noted that Fancy has not apologized to her or her team nor provided an explanation for the no-show. She expressed sorrow over the incident, deeming it an avoidable and embarrassing situation.

