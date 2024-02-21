fbpx
Excited! GH@67 Live Concert adds Camidoh and Kelvyn Boy to list of performers
The GH@67 Live Concert has just gotten even more exciting with the addition of Camidoh and Kelvyn Boy to Ofori Amponsah for the 8th of March 2024 celebration.

Known for their chart-topping hits including “Sugarcane” and “Down Flat” respectively, these artists will bring the X feeling by ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Scheduled to take place at The Forum 144 N Wall St, Columbus, OH 43215, the AK24 Entertainment and Snoop Entertainment organised event promises an evening of sensational music and festivities.

Joining them on stage will be popular DJs Aroma, Legit, and Zaga, who will keep the energy high throughout the night.

The event will be hosted by the dynamic MC Papa Sly, with special appearances by personalities such as Naana Donkor Arthur.

As Ghana celebrates its 67th year of independence, the GH@67 Live Concert serves as a tribute to the country’s rich cultural heritage and its significant influence on the global music scene.

It’s a night for Ghanaians and music lovers alike to come together and celebrate this important milestone in a grand and memorable way.

Tickets for the GH@67 Live Concert are available for purchase on EventBrite via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghana-67-independence-day-celebration-tickets-805235229247. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an electrifying night of celebration!

