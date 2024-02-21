Sarkodie and Safo Newman ‘Akokoa’ Remix finally in view following studio link up! – More HERE!

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has announced the much anticipated collaboration with viral highlife sensation Safo Newman, whose “Akokoa” hit single captivated audiences worldwide and propelled him into the spotlight.

Newman, hailed for his pen game, recently found himself in a music studio alongside Sarkodie, signaling a potential collaboration.

Sarkodie’s public endorsement of Newman’s talent, expressing admiration for his authenticity and skill, sparked anticipation among fans for a joint project.

Sarkodie x Safo Newman team up to drop a banger pic.twitter.com/YSoMHSATbR — code micky (@code_micky) February 21, 2024

With an Instagram video capturing the duo in the studio, hopes are high for a remix of “Akokoa” or an entirely new collaboration.

You just can’t hate Sarkodie. 😁🐐

Safo Newman 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/2xdz86IqpL — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) February 21, 2024

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic