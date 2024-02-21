fbpx
Sarkodie and Safo Newman 'Akokoa' Remix finally in view following studio link up!

Sarkodie and Safo Newman 'Akokoa' Remix finally in view following studio link up! - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Sarkodie and Safo Newman

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has announced the much anticipated collaboration with viral highlife sensation Safo Newman, whose “Akokoa” hit single captivated audiences worldwide and propelled him into the spotlight.

Newman, hailed for his pen game, recently found himself in a music studio alongside Sarkodie, signaling a potential collaboration.

Sarkodie’s public endorsement of Newman’s talent, expressing admiration for his authenticity and skill, sparked anticipation among fans for a joint project.

With an Instagram video capturing the duo in the studio, hopes are high for a remix of “Akokoa” or an entirely new collaboration.

