fbpx
Top Stories

Stonebwoy’s Children Surprise Him with Heartwarming Celebration After Final GIMPA Exams

Congrats to the BHIM Nation President! Formal Education is a key!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Stonebwoy's Children Surprise Him with Heartwarming Celebration After Final GIMPA Exams
Stonebwoy's Children Surprise Him with Heartwarming Celebration After Final GIMPA Exams. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/FB

Social media is abuzz with an adorable video of Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy receiving a warm welcome from his children after completing his final exams at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In the now-viral video, Stonebwoy’s kids, Jidula and Janam, are seen preparing decorations to greet their father upon his return home. The heartwarming gesture has captured the attention of many online, showcasing the strong bond between Stonebwoy and his children.

The video highlights a tender family moment as the children excitedly await their father’s arrival, their faces lighting up with joy as he walks through the door. The scene has resonated deeply with fans, emphasizing the importance of family and support.

Reports indicate that Stonebwoy pursued a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at GIMPA, marking another significant achievement in his multifaceted career.

This celebration not only underscores his academic dedication but also highlights the love and encouragement he receives from his family.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy chosen for a remix of Alpha Blondy's viral smash hit single; Jerusalem

Stonebwoy chosen for a remix of Alpha Blondy’s viral smash hit single; Jerusalem

15th March 2022
2019 BET red carpet host, DJ Millzy joins YFM Accra as host of Party Pressure

2019 BET red carpet host, DJ Millzy joins YFM Accra as host of Party Pressure

10th July 2021
I was afraid to start over on my own after 6yrs - Joyce Blessing

I was afraid to start over on my own after 6yrs – Joyce Blessing

21st July 2020
Sarkodie receives maiden BET Hip Hop Awards nomination

Sarkodie receives maiden BET Hip Hop Awards nomination

12th September 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 20 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown