Shatta Wale gifts RuffTown Records new signee – Baba Tundey cash

Despite recent rumors and confusion surrounding Wendy Shay’s potential departure from RuffTown Records, CEO Ricky Nana Agyeman, popularly known as Bullet, is determined to keep the label flourishing.

Having managed successful acts such as the late Ebony and Wendy Shay, Bullet is now set to introduce Baba Tundey to the world.

Baba Tundey has officially released his debut single with RuffTown Records, titled ‘Last Born (Remix)’ featuring Holyrina.

Bullet announced the news on his Instagram, captioning the post, “Glad to introduce my first ever signed male artist to you,” and describing Baba Tundey as “one of the voices of the future.”

Recently, Baba Tundey was spotted in the studio with Shatta Wale, premiering his new song. Shatta Wale was so impressed with the track that he gifted Baba Tundey bundles of cash.

Photos Of Shatta Wale with Baba Tundey

