Experience the magic of Nacee’s KAVOD theatre concert in the UK this July

Nacee is set to bring his acclaimed theatre concert, KAVOD, to the UK following it’s successful debut on November 28th last year.

Organized by the Pan African Art Society, KAVOD promises to be the best summer gospel concert. The much-anticipated event will be held on July 20th, 2024, at the Dominion Center.

The concert will feature a captivating blend of music and drama, with supporting acts to be announced soon.

Official Flyer – KAVOD Live In London

Nacee describes KAVOD as representing “The terrifying glory of God,” a theme carefully chosen by his team.

Nacee, who has won numerous awards, is tipped to win Gospel Artiste of the Year and Artiste of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024.

