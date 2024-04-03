Checkout Unforgettable Moments at the Ekklesia Rave with KobbySalm – PHOTOS

KobbySalm’s Ekklesia Rave – a celebration of Gospel music & fellowship, gathered believers for a night that lit up with joy, intimacy, and powerful performances

Hosted on the 30th of March, this event brought together both fans and artists to create an unforgettable experience.

One of the highlights of the night was the electrifying performances by none other than KobbySalm. Known for his dynamic stage presence and uplifting lyrics, KobbySalm took the audience on a journey of praise and worship.

What made this experience truly unique was the intimate setting, where fans were invited to perform their favorite KobbySalm songs, adding a personal touch to the event.

Joining KobbySalm on stage were other talented artists, including Achiaa, Scott Evans, and Queendalyn, who ministered with passion and conviction. Their performances resonated deeply with the audience, stirring hearts and igniting spirits in worship.

Ekklesia Rave wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors. Biggo Drinks, with their refreshing beverages, kept guests hydrated throughout the night, while Edenbar provided a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees. Their partnership played a vital role in making the event a resounding success.

