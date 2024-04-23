Alaye Geng and Kilimore Collaborate on ‘Mad Vibes’ EP

In an exhilarating burst of creativity set to ignite the Afro-pop/Afro-swing landscape, the musical duo Alaye Geng, in collaboration with Kilimore, has unleashed their debut EP titled “Mad Vibes.” Originating from Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Alaye Geng comprises the dynamic talents of Bill Gucci and 2BK Savage.

Renowned for their magnetic stage presence and burgeoning acclaim, these artists have united with Kilimore to craft a seven-track opus poised to enrapture audiences far and wide.

“Mad Vibes EP” is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a testament to the harmonious synergy between artists, borne out of over a year of dedicated craftsmanship. With guest appearances from esteemed artists like Ypee, Kweku Flick, and Osjeez, the EP offers a blend of sounds and styles, promising a rich and multifaceted auditory experience.

Cover Artwork: Mad Vibes EP – Alaye Geng & Kilimore

For Alaye Geng and Kilimore, this collaborative endeavor marks a significant milestone in their musical journey. Positioned as two of the genre’s most promising talents, they aren’t merely fleeting sensations but are carving out their legacy in the industry with their innovative sonic landscapes and evocative storytelling.

“Mad Vibes EP” serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and raw talent of Alaye Geng and Kilimore, underscoring their commitment to delivering music of the highest caliber. Seamlessly blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary beats, the EP encapsulates the essence of Ghanaian music culture while simultaneously pushing the boundaries to create something universally resonant.

Listeners are invited to immerse themselves in the “Mad Vibes EP,” now available on all major streaming platforms. Dive into a sonic journey meticulously curated over a year of passion, creativity, and musical ingenuity.

As the “Mad Vibes EP” begins to resonate across music platforms, it’s evident that Alaye Geng and Kilimore are destined for stardom. Their ability to seamlessly merge traditional influences with modern sensibilities sets this EP apart, positioning it as a groundbreaking addition to the Afro-pop/Afro-swing genre.

Fans of the genre and music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to delve into the “Mad Vibes EP” and experience firsthand the infectious energy, heartfelt passion, and boundless creativity that Alaye Geng and Kilimore have poured into every track.

This is more than just an EP; it’s a musical journey that promises to leave a lasting impression on its listeners.

Listen to ‘Mad Vibes’ EP on all platforms here and Connect With Alaye Geng on Instagram and Spotify.

