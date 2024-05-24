fbpx
King Promise narrates how swiftly Sarkodie & OlivetheBoy reacted to a feature on latest single; Favorite Story

Listen to 'Favorite Story' by King Promise here NOW!

King Promise narrates how swiftly Sarkodie & OlivetheBoy reacted to a feature on latest single; Favorite Story. Photo Credit: King Promise/IG

Ghanaian afrobeats sensation, King Promise is out with Favorite Story off upcoming Third Studio album “TRUE TO SELF” after successful releases where he stormed the charts with Terminator, Perfect Combi and Paris.

Favorite Story is a great song with elements of classical Ghanaian hit “ASO” by Kwabena Kwabena.

King Promise has developed a unique sound with an international appeal. Drawing inspiration from Ghanaian Highlife, Afrobeats and R&B he has created a sound of his own.

In 2017, his talent was first recognized with his breakout single “Oh yeah” followed by a string of successful singles that put him in position to be one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents.

His debut album “As Promised” was released in 2019 to critical acclaim and featured international stars such as Raye and Wizkid.

His following album “5 Star” was set on an even bigger scale and featured Omah Lay, Headie One, Chance the Rapper, WSTRN to name a few.

Outside music, King Promise has also used his platform for social change and to support charitable causes all across Ghana.

