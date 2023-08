Video: Mibobaahe (My Hiding Place) by Perez Musik

Video: Twi Medley by Perez Musik

Perez Musik lands 2 coveted awards at the 2023 VGMA with ‘Hewale Lala’ single

Perez Musik heats up the gospel music scene with debut EP of 2023; MOVE Vol 1

Video: Fresh Fire by Perez Musik

Perez Musik debuts at MTN Stands In Worship with an electrifying worship-filled performance

I struggled with addictions, alcohol, smoking, clubbing & a disease until I gave my life to Christ – ‘Hewale Lala’ hitmaker Perez Musik bares it all

Lyrics: Hewale Lala by Perez Musik

Video: Hewale Lala by Perez Musik