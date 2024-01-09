Perez Musik talks “Hewale Lala” Preventing Suicides, Aiding Safe Delivery and Unexpected VGMA Songwriter Win – More HERE!

Latest Gospel music sensation, Frank Tagoe, widely known as Perez Musik has narrated how his music has saved people from suicide and how unexpectant he was to win 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Songwriter of the Year Award.

In an unexpected twist during last year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), gospel music sensation Frank Tagoe, widely known as Perez Musik, found himself in the limelight as the recipient of the prestigious Songwriter of the Year Award.

The talented artist, celebrated for his soulful melodies and profound lyrics, recently expressed genuine surprise and humility regarding the unexpected honor.

In an exclusive interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s Day Show, the ‘Hewale Lala’ hitmaker shared his astonishment, particularly considering the stiff competition in the category.

Competing against established artists like Kofi Kinaata, a longstanding winner in the category, and Fameye, Perez Musik saw this unexpected victory as a remarkable launchpad for his career in the Ghanaian music industry.

Reflecting on the category’s dynamics, Perez Musik noted, “When you look at the category, Kofi Kinaata was there, Fameye was there, and these are people who have been winning.

I know that even after I won, there were some controversies. I listened to an interview where Kofi Kinaata said he doesn’t know me. But it’s good. It takes a day to get to know somebody, so if you get to know me that way, it’s a big way.”

In another dimension of Perez Musik’s journey, the multiple-award-winning gospel musician shared touching testimonials linked to his song “Hewale Lala,” released in 2023. The contemporary Ga gospel track has reportedly played a crucial role in preventing suicide attempts and aiding a woman in a safe delivery.

During his appearance on “The Day Show” with Berla Mundi, Perez Musik revealed that the song resonates with situations he has personally experienced throughout his life. Testimonies poured in, with individuals expressing how the song intervened in their moments of despair, preventing suicide, and even facilitating a safe childbirth.

“The testimonies I hear are situations that I have lived, most of them. Somebody will say that they were planning on committing suicide and they heard my song, and then somebody would be like they were planning to give up on life,” Perez Musik shared.

He recounted instances where individuals contemplating suicide had a change of heart upon hearing the song, and in one case, the song played during childbirth, contributing to a successful delivery.

While acknowledging that he has other projects he considers superior to “Hewale Lala,” Perez Musik attributed the impactful nature of the song to divine endorsement. He emphasized that when God breathes upon something, perfection becomes secondary, and the essence of the divine takes precedence.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic