List of All 2023 Hits by Ghanaian Producer Chensee Beats; Out with Latest ‘Black Motion Riddim’- More HERE!

In the dynamic world of Ghanaian music production, Chensee Beats has proven to be a force to be reckoned with as we present a list of his 2023 hits!

Renowned for his hit-making abilities, Chensee has dominated the charts with several notable releases in 2023, solidifying his reputation as one of the country’s top producers.

Some of the chart-topping hits from Chensee Beats in 2023 include:

“Twatis” by Oseikrom Sikani featuring Kweku Smoke,

“Cold & Trophies” by Medikal featuring Sister Derby,

“Ting Ting” by Oseikrom Sikani,

“Road Clear” by Medikal,

“My Way” by Medikal and Shatta Wale,

“God Abeg” by Medikal featuring Kwesi Arthur and Joey B,

“Enjoy” by Medikal featuring Sherifa Gunu, “Warning” by Medikal,

“Sokoo” by Medikal,

“Ashawo” by Chensee and Medikal,

“Big Man Tin” by Medikal,

“Slow Motion” by Medikal featuring Pearl Thusi.

Stepping into 2024, Chensee Beats presents his latest creation, the “Black Motion Riddim.”

This project, inspired by African instruments and the richness of black culture, is a collaborative effort with Ghana Songs. The Black Motion Riddim is a sonic journey that pays homage to the diverse musical heritage of the continent, embracing the essence of African rhythms and melodies.

In a world where music serves as a universal language, Chensee Beats continues to push boundaries, seamlessly blending traditional sounds with contemporary beats.

The Black Motion Riddim stands as a testament to his commitment to innovation and celebrating the cultural roots that define Ghanaian and African music.

This latest release is now available on all major music platforms, allowing fans and music enthusiasts alike to experience the unique fusion of Chensee Beats’ production prowess and the cultural resonance embedded in the Black Motion Riddim.

As the music industry evolves, Chensee Beats remains at the forefront, consistently delivering hits that resonate with audiences globally.

The Black Motion Riddim is another jewel in his crown, showcasing not only his versatility as a producer but also his dedication to elevating the sound of African music on the international stage.

