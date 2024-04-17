RichMusic Releases Debut Single “Thank You Lord” Featuring Tobi Osho – Listen NOW!

Italy-based gospel artiste Kwasi Opoku, known by his stage name RichMusic, has released his debut single, “Thank You Lord” featuring renowned Nigerian vocalist Tobi Osho.

The new single draws inspiration from Psalm 107:1, which reads, “O give thanks unto the Lord, for he is good: for his mercy endureth forever.”

Listen to RichMusic’s Thank You lord:

The song “Thank You Lord” emphasizes the importance of expressing gratitude to the Almighty for His countless blessings and mercies. It serves as a reminder to acknowledge God’s goodness and faithfulness in every circumstance.

Thank You Lord is accompanied by a captivating video that visually enhances the message of gratitude conveyed in the song. The video complements the uplifting melody and heartfelt lyrics, creating a powerful audio-visual experience for listeners.

About RichMusic : RichMusic, a devoted husband and father of one, brings his unique blend of passion and talent to the world of gospel music.

His desire to spread positivity and faith through his music is evident in the soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics of “Thank You Lord.”

“Thank You Lord” by RichMusic featuring Tobi Osho is now available on all major streaming platforms, allowing listeners worldwide to experience the joy and inspiration of this uplifting gospel track.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic