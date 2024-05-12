Medikal Fires Shots at UTV in New Song Collaboration with Danny Lampo

Ghanaian UK-based Afrobeat artiste Danny Lampo has set the music scene ablaze with his latest release, “Where The Money Dey,” featuring Ghanaian rap sensation Medikal. The track arrives amidst a wave of anticipation following Medikal’s sell-out 02 Indigo show and a headline-grabbing altercation with UTV host Mzgee. Let’s delve into the genesis of the collaboration, dissect the lyrical content of the song, and explore the implications of Medikal’s apparent jabs at UTV.

Danny Lampo, known for his infectious Afrobeat melodies, joins forces with Medikal, a heavyweight in the Ghanaian rap scene, to create “Where The Money Dey.” Produced by Dwante Navire and expertly mixed and mastered by DJ Cizzy, the track boasts a polished sound that is sure to resonate with audiences globally.

Medikal’s contribution to “Where The Money Dey” has raised eyebrows with its pointed references to his recent altercation with UTV. Lines such as “hot argument” and “jabs at Utv” suggest underlying tensions between the rapper and the media outlet. While the specifics of the feud remain shrouded in speculation, Medikal’s lyrics hint at a desire to assert his autonomy and defend his reputation in the face of criticism.

Beyond the controversy, “Where The Money Dey” offers a poignant commentary on the harsh realities of life in Ghana. Danny Lampo’s introspective verses paint a vivid picture of financial struggle and societal injustice, striking a chord with listeners who grapple with similar challenges on a daily basis. Medikal’s bars add a layer of complexity to the narrative, offering insight into the pressures faced by public figures in the spotlight.

Since its release, “Where The Money Dey” has generated buzz within Ghana’s music community, sparking debates about the nature of celebrity and media representation. While some listeners applaud Medikal’s candidness, others question the wisdom of airing personal grievances in a public forum. Nevertheless, the track’s infectious energy and thought-provoking lyrics have solidified its status as a must-listen for fans of Afrobeat and Ghanaian hip-hop alike.

“Where The Money Dey” by Danny Lampo featuring Medikal is more than just a song; it’s a cultural moment. By addressing his recent spat with UTV in his verse, Medikal adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already compelling track, inviting listeners to ponder the complexities of fame, success, and media scrutiny. As the song continues to gain traction on music streaming platforms, the conversation surrounding its themes and implications shows no signs of slowing down.

Cover Artwork: Where The Money Dey – Danny Lampo ft. Medikal

Watch to Where The Money Dey by Danny Lampo ft. Medikal

Danny Lampo – Where The Money Dey ft. Medikal. Credit: YouTube

