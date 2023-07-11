Sarkodie Posts About Emerging Artist CLIQ, On Social media

fbpx
Photo Credit: CLIQ

Notable Ghanaian artist, Sarkodie does what he can in promoting emerging acts when he can and this time, its an emerging Afro-Fusion artist named CLIQ.

Today on Twitter, Sarkodie shared a video of the emerging act performing his own freestyle rendition to a snippet Sarkodie posted on his socials months ago. The video mashup from TikTok shows the artist performing a hook and verse before Sarkodie’s verse.

According to Sarkodie’s post, his used snippet is actually from an original song he’s recorded and while that song will be dropping soon, he is impressed at the young Ghaniaan talent’s creativity

CLIQ is a promising new artist who began pursuing music professionally in 2021. After being on a steady journey of discovering his sound, learning, and welcoming new things as they come, his most recent release is Table 40, a captivating track that blends Afrobeats and Pop elements to create a unique sound.

The song tells a story about the journey of life, survival, and the pursuit of one’s dreams as we navigate through various phases of life. Listen to it on all streaming platforms here.

CLIQ’s passion for music goes beyond just singing; it flows into the essential aspects required in creating music and aside from his vocal talents, he is also a skilled pianist and producer.

image1 1 1

Follow him on social media @cliqMusiq

