Kwame Sefa Kayi Sends Sarkodie a Special Birthday Message: Be a Good Boy, No More Diss Tracks! Sarkodie reacts!

Kwame Sefa Kayi Sends Sarkodie a Special Birthday Message: Be a Good Boy, No More Diss Tracks! Sarkodie reacts!
Photo Credit: Sarkodie/sefa kayi/google imges

Award-winning Ghanaian Media Personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi has sent Sarkodie a very special message on the event of his birthday which has generated a reply form Sarkodie.

The B.E.T award-winning rapper turned 38 on Monday, July 10 and was celebrated by his friends, colleagues and fans on social media.

One of the prominent names that sent the rapper a special birthday message was Kwame Sefa Kayi.

While on air on his popular radio show on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi wished Sarkodie a happy birthday, while also advising him to be a “good boy.”

“Wherever you are, be a good boy. No more rap songs that diss people…End it,” Kwame told Sarkodie.

Sarkodie chanced on the birthday message and responded saying that what he (Kwame Sefa Kaye) says is final and he will pay heed to the advice.

“Chairman general baakop3 wo kasa p3 final ! Anka baako bii ba wo din womu but wakayi de3 lol !! Bless you my boss I appreciate you,” Sarkodie tweeted. 

