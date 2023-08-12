Unveiling New Talent: Kin Emson Emerges as a Fresh Voice with Debut Single ‘Jole’

The music landscape is about to witness an exciting newcomer as Kin-Emson steps into the spotlight with the release of his debut single, “Jole.”

Emmanuel Dery Forson, known as Kin-Emson, is making his mark as a versatile highlife and Afrobeat artist, infusing his music with genuine emotion and raw talent.

Drawing inspiration from the Ga language, where “Jole” signifies “lover,” the title aptly encapsulates the heartfelt narrative of his journey through love.

“Jole,” Kin-Emson’s maiden release, stands as a melodious testament to his feelings and profound connection with a special individual.

Crafted in collaboration with the skillful Disaab Groove, “Jole” seamlessly blends highlife and Afrobeat influences, crafting an infectious rhythm that harmonizes impeccably with Kin-Emson’s soulful vocals.

The song’s alluring melody and heartfelt lyrics convey a timeless sentiment – the enduring nature of true love.

Introducing himself as an energetic and dynamic artist, Kin-Emson’s musical journey began over a decade ago during his formative years.

With “Jole,” he takes his rightful place in the music industry, pouring his heart and soul into every note, showcasing his unwavering commitment to his craft.

About Kin-Emson

Kin-Emson, born Emmanuel Dery Forson, brings a decade-long passion for music to his identity as a Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeat artist.

“Jole” marks his official entrance into the music scene, embodying his distinct style and dedication to sharing his musical essence. With aspirations of global recognition, Kin-Emson envisions a future where his resonant melodies transcend borders and cultures.

