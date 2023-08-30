Pundits Killing Ghanaian Music: Hiplife Artiste Bosheba Speaks out

Hiplife artiste, Bosheba is blaming pundits for killing the Ghanaian music industry. To the Vanilla hitmaker, pundits don’t even know anything about how musicians make money in the music business.

“Last Saturday a question was asked on a radio station that if an investor is interested in our music business, how is the investor going to get his or her money back, and the feedback I had was not the best from these pundits.

None of the people on the radio station I was listening to was able to give a reasonable answer to that. One thing I have noticed is if you are not their very own they will not talk about you which is bad” he said.

According to Bosheba, someone disrespected him on the said radio station and felt bad about that because his opinion was different from theirs.

“So let’s try and correct some things in our industry and rather promote our artistes because I even have a song out titled Redemption Song.

Now we have three songs out that we can push it to international level BUTTA MY BREAD by JZYNO, GOODSIN by OLIVE THE BOY and TERMINATOR by KING PROMISE.

During our prime time, they play foreign music which is not a way of supporting our own” he stated.

He pleaded with the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mark Okraku Mante to fight for 80/20 Gh music and complete his legacy because he knows and understands what musicians are facing or going through.

“I’m coming out with an EP titled, Not My Fault, first week in September and I want Ghanaians to be ready for it”, he revealed.

