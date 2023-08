Shatta Wale calls Stonebwoy “just a curtain-raiser who won’t blow globally” in latest feud!

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo Calls out Shatta Wale’s O2 Arena Remarks

Mimlife Records Celebrates Nominations for Kimilist and Mista Myles at Ghana Music Awards Uk 2023

Michy reveals being a Top-Paid Influencer on Instagram & carries out Shatta Wale’s Request to Trim off Majesty’s Locs

Audio: Shoe Shu Lin by Shatta Wale

Audio: Only God by Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale Cautions Against Comparing Him to Sarkodie: ‘You Make Him Feel Big’

Video: Life & Money (Remix) by Stonebwoy feat. Russ

The Ultimate Christmas Day Gift: Shatta Wale and Medikal Reunite for Freedom Wave Concert 2023