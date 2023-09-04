Can’t Stop My Energy: Jeeniors makes bold statement on latest Afrobeats banger

Jeeniors, the Beacon Based Music signee searches within his inner-self and discovers whom he really is and the driving force behind his musical journey on new single; Can’t Stop My Energy.

Jeeniors showcases his talent and delivers a striking melody on this NoJoke produced instrumentals.

Set against the backdrop of NoJoke’s expertly crafted production, Jeeniors’ vocal prowess and captivating melodies shine through in every note.

This track not only paves the way for his upcoming album but also serves as its leading anthem, providing a sneak peek into the musical brilliance that awaits.

With unstoppable Energy, Jeeniors is ready to conquer the world and rapidly ascending to become a household name.

Witness the magic unfold by watching the music video for ‘Can’t Stop My Energy’ on YouTube below. Join the movement, feel the rhythm, and let Jeeniors’ unstoppable energy resonate with your soul.

This isn’t just music; it’s a transformative experience that’s bound to leave you inspired and energized.

