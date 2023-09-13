fbpx
Top Stories

Why & Crazy: Izayetee Makes Triumphant Return with New Singles

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Why & Crazy: Izayetee Makes Triumphant Return with New Singles
Photo Credit: Izayetee

After a two-year hiatus, Ghanaian artiste Izaytee is back with a bang with two new singles, “Why” and “Crazy“.

These new songs delve deep into themes of self-discovery and love, showcasing his signature depth and authenticity.

“Why” is a poignant and affectionate song that speaks to the universal desire to love and be loved.

The slow tempo and emotional depth of the music provide a therapeutic experience, graced with lyrics that invoke the need and importance of affectionate connections.

“Crazy,” on the other hand, brings an entirely different vibe with its groovy beats and sensational melodies.

This track encapsulates the essence of unspoken emotions in love and the lengths to which one is willing to go to express profound feelings.

Izayetee’s music is available on all major streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Why by La Jay

Audio: Why by La Jay

19th September 2019
Video: Crazy by Shatta Wale

Video: Crazy by Shatta Wale

22nd February 2019
Video: Why by 2SET

Video: Why by 2SET

1st August 2018
Crazy by Save

Audio: Crazy by Save

21st May 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker