Why & Crazy: Izayetee Makes Triumphant Return with New Singles

After a two-year hiatus, Ghanaian artiste Izaytee is back with a bang with two new singles, “Why” and “Crazy“.

These new songs delve deep into themes of self-discovery and love, showcasing his signature depth and authenticity.

“Why” is a poignant and affectionate song that speaks to the universal desire to love and be loved.

The slow tempo and emotional depth of the music provide a therapeutic experience, graced with lyrics that invoke the need and importance of affectionate connections.

“Crazy,” on the other hand, brings an entirely different vibe with its groovy beats and sensational melodies.

This track encapsulates the essence of unspoken emotions in love and the lengths to which one is willing to go to express profound feelings.

Izayetee’s music is available on all major streaming platforms.

