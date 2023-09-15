fbpx
Top Stories

OT n Aiges drop new Hip-hop jam ‘Bor Aben’

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 seconds ago
OT n Aiges drop new Hip-hop jam 'Bor Aben'
Photo Credit: OT n Aiges

New additions to MicBurnerz Music, OT n Aiges have released a hip-hop jam called “Bor Aben”.

The song features Pawez RTB, one of the fast-rising rappers in Accra, and Kweku Winner, the former MTN Hitmaker finalist.

“Bor Aben” literally means “blow trumpet” or “whistle” in English. The song encourages listeners to celebrate their successes and not be afraid to brag about their accomplishments.

The lyrics of the song talk about the hard work and hustle that it takes to make it, and how it is important to be proud of your achievements.

The song has been met with positive reactions from fans and critics alike. It has been praised for its catchy beat and uplifting message.

“Bor Aben” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker