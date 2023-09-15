OT n Aiges drop new Hip-hop jam ‘Bor Aben’

New additions to MicBurnerz Music, OT n Aiges have released a hip-hop jam called “Bor Aben”.

The song features Pawez RTB, one of the fast-rising rappers in Accra, and Kweku Winner, the former MTN Hitmaker finalist.

“Bor Aben” literally means “blow trumpet” or “whistle” in English. The song encourages listeners to celebrate their successes and not be afraid to brag about their accomplishments.

The lyrics of the song talk about the hard work and hustle that it takes to make it, and how it is important to be proud of your achievements.

The song has been met with positive reactions from fans and critics alike. It has been praised for its catchy beat and uplifting message.

“Bor Aben” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

