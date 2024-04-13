OT n Aiges Stir Up the Scene for Upcoming Ghanaian Rappers

A talented Ghanaian rap duo has released a track that could be seen as a challenge to other emerging rappers in Ghana.

Ot n Aiges, acclaimed by industry professionals and rap enthusiasts alike for their innovative tracks such as “Ass vrs Breast” and “The Goat Debate,” has now unveiled their latest work, “Who’s Rapping.”

The track critiques emerging rappers who assert their place in rap yet stray far from its culture. The duo showcases impressive lyrical skill, questioning their peers with the pointed inquiry, “Who’s Rapping?”

They also identified several cities where they believe rap has become dormant following the departure of pioneering artists.

Cover Artwork: Who’s Rapping – OT n Aiges

Stream “OT n Aiges – Who’s Rapping” on YouTube and other digital streaming platforms.

Watch Who’s Rapping by OT n Aiges

OT n Aiges – Who’s Rapping. Credit: YouTube

Photos from OT n Aiges

