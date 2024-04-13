fbpx
Top Stories

OT n Aiges Stir Up the Scene for Upcoming Ghanaian Rappers

Dive into their critique and impressive lyrical skill today! #RapMusic

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: OT n Aiges
OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: OT n Aiges

A talented Ghanaian rap duo has released a track that could be seen as a challenge to other emerging rappers in Ghana.

Ot n Aiges, acclaimed by industry professionals and rap enthusiasts alike for their innovative tracks such as “Ass vrs Breast” and “The Goat Debate,” has now unveiled their latest work, “Who’s Rapping.”

The track critiques emerging rappers who assert their place in rap yet stray far from its culture. The duo showcases impressive lyrical skill, questioning their peers with the pointed inquiry, “Who’s Rapping?”

Related Articles

They also identified several cities where they believe rap has become dormant following the departure of pioneering artists.

Cover Artwork: Who's Rapping - OT n Aiges
Cover Artwork: Who’s Rapping – OT n Aiges

Stream “OT n Aiges – Who’s Rapping” on YouTube and other digital streaming platforms.

Watch Who’s Rapping by OT n Aiges

OT n Aiges – Who’s Rapping. Credit: YouTube

Photos from OT n Aiges

OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: OT n Aiges
OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: OT n Aiges
OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: OT n Aiges

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown