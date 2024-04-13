fbpx
Phrankie makes her debut with heartfelt new single 'Hold My Body'

'Hold My Body' by Phrankie is available on all music platforms!

Phrankie makes her debut with heartfelt new single ‘Hold My Body’
Phrankie makes her debut with heartfelt new single ‘Hold My Body’. Photo Credit: Phrankie

Music debuts can be nerve-wracking, but not if you are Phrankie. The rising artist dazzles on her first-ever release, ‘Hold My Body,’ unleashing a vibe that makes her entry into music unforgettable.

‘Hold My Body’ is a gorgeous piece of music straight from the heart. It’s a lovey-dovey tune that has Phrankie air her feelings to her lover, reassuring them that she will always be there for them.

Her lyrics are endearing and sincere. They set Yung D3mz’s soothing production ablaze with charming ease, unveiling the bottomless depths of her emotions in relatable bits.

“I’m excited to share ‘Hold My Body’ with the world! It is my first song and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I did making it”, shares Phrankie.

Phrankie joins D Jay, Endurance Grand and Daboy Kenzi on q17 Dynasty’s growing roster of rising artists this year. She hopes to find success and fame under the youth-centered brand’s direction, moving a step closer to her dreams and ambitions.

‘Hold My Body’ is poised to be the start of something beautiful. Phrankie’s is just getting started! Enjoy ‘Hold Your Body’ and get ready for more to come.

Instagram: its.phrankie_ Twitter/X: @_Phrankie_

