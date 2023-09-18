ginius releases mesmerizing new double single ‘Not My Concern’ & ‘Different’

British-Ghanaian artist ginius has released her mesmerizing new double single, ‘Not My Concern‘ & ‘Different‘.

The two tracks showcase her unique sound, which she describes as the “afro blend,” fusing Ghanaian Highlife with modern Afro pop, Contemporary R&B, South Africa’s Amapiano, and more.

The first track, “Not My Concern,” is a brilliant fusion of Afro Pop and Amapiano. ginius’ harmonies on the main chorus are reminiscent of her days as a core member of her church choir.

The song then moves into playful melodies galvanized by log drums on the main hook as she sings about blessings, positivity, and not letting anyone bring her down.

The second track, “Different,” is a more familiar sound to ginius’ fans. The Afro-fusion joint opens with sexy and hypnotic chords, and her vocals and melodies are reminiscent of late 90’s and early 2000’s classics.

The bouncy chorus and seductive vocals layered over Insvne Auggie’s sensual grooves show off their chemistry over menacing drums.

On both releases, ginius uses a vocal technique that aims at giving her voice high and silky textures. With a runtime of just under 7 minutes, “Not My Concern / Different” is a short but captivating journey through a well-sequenced sensual soundscape.

ginius

ginius’ new double single is a must-listen for fans of Afro pop, R&B, and Amapiano. It’s a showcase of her talent, versatility, and unique sound.

