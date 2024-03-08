Darkua Teams Up With Boomplay Ghana For International Women’s Day Playlist

Ghanaian AfroSoul/R&B sensation, Darkua, has joined forces with Boomplay Ghana to curate a special playlist in honour of International Women’s Day. Titled “HER’MONY,” this exclusive playlist aims to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary talent of women artists from across Africa and the Diaspora, whose remarkable contributions often go unrecognized amidst the dominance of their male counterparts.

“HER’MONY” – Boomplay Playlist featuring Darkua to celebrate IWD. Photo Credit: Boomplay

“HER’MONY” is not just a playlist; it’s a celebration of diversity, empowerment, and inclusivity in the music industry. Darkua’s vision for this project is to amplify the voices of women artists who have been overlooked and underrepresented, offering listeners a captivating journey through their soulful melodies, powerful lyrics, and unmatched creativity.

The playlist serves as a platform to inspire inclusion and appreciation for the unique perspectives and contributions of women in music. The playlist features, Ess Thee Legend, Titi Owusu, Jorja Smith, Qing Madi, Xenia Manasseh, Kiki Celine, Tems, Stella Sena, Mel, Coco Jones, Cina Soul, Baaba J, Asi Renie, Highlyy, Ginius, Lali X Lola, Mahalia, Kkeda, Libianca, Khalifina, Kami Leonne, Moliy, Anabel Rose, Ayra Starr and Tyla.

Speaking about the importance of creating this playlist, Darkua said; “ I have been wanting to put out this playlist for some time and today being International Women’s Day I felt it as the best opportunity to get the world to listen to the incredible music women create. This year’s theme #InspireInclusion “encourages everyone to recognize the unique perspectives and contributions of women in the creation of music and the music business in general.

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day, “HER’MONY” stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit and boundless talent of women in music. Darkua and Boomplay Ghana urge audiences to join in this celebration of diversity and inclusion, pledging to uplift and amplify the voices of women artists today and every day. Let “HER’MONY” be a reminder that the future of music is female, and their melodies will resonate eternally in our hearts and souls.

“Her’mony” Playlist in Boomplay

“Her’mony” is a playlist with warm vocals from Ghana and beyond.

