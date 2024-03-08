fbpx
Amaarae to perform at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival 2024

Amaarae joins a stellar lineup of performers, including Chris Brown, SZA, Nicki Minaj, and of course, J. Cole himself.

Amaarae to perform at J. Cole's Dreamville Festival 2024
Amaarae to perform at J. Cole's Dreamville Festival 2024. Photo Credit: office magazine

Amaarae has secured a spot on the lineup for the highly anticipated Dreamville Festival 2024 in April, making her the first Ghanaian act to grace the stage.

Curated by internationally renowned hip-hop superstar J. Cole, the Dreamville Festival is an annual event held each spring in Raleigh, promising a weekend filled with music, art, and community.

Amaarae joins a stellar lineup of performers, including Chris Brown, SZA, Nicki Minaj, and of course, J. Cole himself.

With her distinctive sound and boundary-pushing creativity, Amaarae has captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

Her latest single, “Angels In Tibet,” serves as a testament to her musical prowess, showcasing her ability to seamlessly blend different genres and styles.

As anticipation builds for her performance at the Dreamville Festival, Amaarae continues to solidify her status as a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.

