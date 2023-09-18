Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #37 September 16th 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Terminator by King Promise
|1
|19
|1
|2.
|Aseda by Nacee
|1
|22
|2
|3.
|Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty
|3
|4
|3
|4.
|Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
|4
|7
|4
|5.
|Goodsin by OliveTheBoy
|1
|15
|6
|6.
|Bad Boy by Lasmid
|4
|9
|7
|7.
|Vero by Kelvyn Boy
|3
|6
|5
|8.
|Yaya by Black Sherif
|8
|3
|8
|9.
|Into The Future by Stonebwoy
|2
|19
|9
|10.
|Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
