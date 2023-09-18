fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
Week #37 September 16th 2023.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1191
2.Aseda by Nacee1222
3.Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty343
4.Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy474
5.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy1156
6.Bad Boy by Lasmid497
7.Vero by Kelvyn Boy365
8.Yaya by Black Sherif838
9.Into The Future by Stonebwoy2199
10.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

