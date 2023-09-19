fbpx
Top Stories

Inside the Marlian Music Drama: Why Lasmid’s Rejection of Naira Marley’s Record Deal is Now Viewed As a Lucky Escape

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Inside the Marlian Music Drama: Why Lasmid's Rejection of Naira Marley's Record Deal is Now Viewed As a Lucky Escape
Photo Credit: Lasmid/Naira Marley-fb

In the wake of the embattled Naira Marley and his Marlian Records, Ghanaian netizens have expressed relief that Lasmid turned down a record deal that came from the Nigerian label.

The buzz around this unexpected trend began when Naira Marley visited Ghana and expressed a keen interest in bringing Lasmid into Marlian Music.

In an interview on Daybreak hitz on Hitz FM, he told Andy Dosty that he enjoys Lasmid’s music. He added that he would be humbled to have Lasmid on his Marlian Music record label to join him, alongside Zinoleesky and Mohbad.

@ghanamusic

Lasmid arrives for management deal talks with #nairamarley #ghanatiktok🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #Ghanamusic #nigeriatiktok #afrobeats

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

However, despite the initial excitement, the much-anticipated signing never materialized, leaving fans and industry observers wondering about the reasons behind the change of plans.

Speculations surrounding Lasmid’s decision to forgo joining Marlian Music took a surprising turn when tragic news struck the music community.

The untimely passing of MohBad, a former artist under Marlian Music, raised concerns and accusations. Some attributed his death to disputes over music rights following his departure from the label.

@ghanamusic

Hopefully more hits on the way with #nairamarley #ghanatiktok🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #Ghanamusic #fyy

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

In the wake of MohBad’s tragic demise, many Ghanaians began to view Lasmid’s decision not to join Marlian Music in a new light.

They saw it as a fortunate escape and speculated that had he signed with the label, he might have encountered similar challenges and disputes over his music rights, similar to what MohBad had allegedly experienced during his time with Marlian Music.

Lasmid expressed his condolences for MohBad’s passing and hinted at a collaboration between them that may never be released.

This revelation sparked a wave of interest and emotions among fans. While some have called on Lasmid to release the unreleased collaboration as a tribute to MohBad, others understand the complexity of the situation and respect Lasmid’s decision.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

30th October 2022
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 41: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

16th October 2022
Video: Labadi by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

2022 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

9th October 2022
Video: Labadi by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

2022 Week 39: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2nd October 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker