Inside the Marlian Music Drama: Why Lasmid’s Rejection of Naira Marley’s Record Deal is Now Viewed As a Lucky Escape

In the wake of the embattled Naira Marley and his Marlian Records, Ghanaian netizens have expressed relief that Lasmid turned down a record deal that came from the Nigerian label.

The buzz around this unexpected trend began when Naira Marley visited Ghana and expressed a keen interest in bringing Lasmid into Marlian Music.

In an interview on Daybreak hitz on Hitz FM, he told Andy Dosty that he enjoys Lasmid’s music. He added that he would be humbled to have Lasmid on his Marlian Music record label to join him, alongside Zinoleesky and Mohbad.

However, despite the initial excitement, the much-anticipated signing never materialized, leaving fans and industry observers wondering about the reasons behind the change of plans.

Speculations surrounding Lasmid’s decision to forgo joining Marlian Music took a surprising turn when tragic news struck the music community.

The untimely passing of MohBad, a former artist under Marlian Music, raised concerns and accusations. Some attributed his death to disputes over music rights following his departure from the label.

In the wake of MohBad’s tragic demise, many Ghanaians began to view Lasmid’s decision not to join Marlian Music in a new light.

They saw it as a fortunate escape and speculated that had he signed with the label, he might have encountered similar challenges and disputes over his music rights, similar to what MohBad had allegedly experienced during his time with Marlian Music.

Lasmid expressed his condolences for MohBad’s passing and hinted at a collaboration between them that may never be released.

This revelation sparked a wave of interest and emotions among fans. While some have called on Lasmid to release the unreleased collaboration as a tribute to MohBad, others understand the complexity of the situation and respect Lasmid’s decision.

