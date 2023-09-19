Randy Walker Returns to the Mic!

After almost a decade of championing ideas and leading projects in the agency and corporate worlds, Randy Walker is set to return to compering, an art form he experimented with and has since loved.

Randy Walker’s on-stage journey dates back as a student at the University of Ghana, Legon producing and guest presenting on the institution’s acclaimed Radio Universe.

Over the years, as his appreciation of stage life grew, he got to serve diverse event audiences. Talk of Trigmatic’s 10th-year anniversary concert, the launch of Dark Suburb’s maiden album, One Ghana Concert, the launch of UMB SpeedApp, Perk Hush Party, and Rexona Colourthon, amongst others. Randy has also anchored events for Coca-Cola West Africa, Vaseline, Vodafone, Ecobank, the University of Ghana and more.

“Being an MC has given me some of the most lasting memories. I’ve always loved it. I’ve tried to keep it alive through various speaking engagements whenever I get the chance. But I feel it’s time to let the passion speak. Can’t wait to share in all the magical moments again. The return is closer than you think.”

According to the media and marketing executive who has worked with some of the prime entertainment brands on Ghana’s entertainment scene, like the Global Citizen festival where he was Social Director, returning to emceeing, screen and on-stage duties is an infinite joy that cannot continue to be suppressed.

This grand return starts with a new MX24 partnership which will see Randy Walker as host of a new music release-themed show, later to be developed for the networks TV and podcast blocks. Also in the works is a YouTube original dubbed “Opinions” and a monthly live comedy event called “Let’s Be Serious”.

Beyond these, the MC is open to new on-screen and live event projects and collaborations as he looks to leverage the vast network and community built over the years in the entertainment industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic