Spotify raises monthly fees for Premium Subscriptions in Ghana

Music streaming platform, Spotify has announced a price increase for its Premium service in Ghana.

The premium subscription allows users to enjoy uninterrupted music streaming without any advertisements.

New Spotify Premium Plans

Plan Old Price New Price Premium Student GH₵ 8.5 GH₵ 11 Premium Individual GH₵ 17 GH₵ 22 Premium Duo GH₵ 22 GH₵ 29 Premium Family GH₵ 27 GH₵ 37

In an email sent out to users, Spotify revealed that the monthly fee for the Premium Individual service will increase from GH₵ 17 to GH₵ 22.

The email cited the need for continued investment and innovation in product offerings and features as the reason behind the price adjustment.

“We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience”. Spotify

This change reflects Spotify’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its platform and providing users with an exceptional music streaming experience, albeit at a slightly higher cost.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic