From The Industry

Spotify raises monthly fees for Premium Subscriptions in Ghana

This change reflects Spotify's ongoing commitment to enhancing its platform.

Finally! Spotify is available in Ghana
Photo Credit: Spotify

Music streaming platform, Spotify has announced a price increase for its Premium service in Ghana.

The premium subscription allows users to enjoy uninterrupted music streaming without any advertisements.

New Spotify Premium Plans

PlanOld PriceNew Price
Premium StudentGH₵ 8.5GH₵ 11
Premium IndividualGH₵ 17GH₵ 22
Premium DuoGH₵ 22GH₵ 29
Premium FamilyGH₵ 27GH₵ 37

In an email sent out to users, Spotify revealed that the monthly fee for the Premium Individual service will increase from GH₵ 17 to GH₵ 22.

The email cited the need for continued investment and innovation in product offerings and features as the reason behind the price adjustment.

“We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience”.

Spotify

This change reflects Spotify’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its platform and providing users with an exceptional music streaming experience, albeit at a slightly higher cost.

