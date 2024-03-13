Ghanaian Presenter, Naa Dzama Gears Up for Record-Breaking Radio Talk Show Attempt

Ghanaian presenter Naa Dzama is poised to make history as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest radio talk show. Aiming to surpass the current record held by Australian Mario Bekes, Naa Dzama’s ambitious endeavor will commence on March 28 and conclude on April 1, 2024.”

Mario Bekes set a new record in 2023 by hosting a live talk show for an impressive duration of 55 hours and 26 minutes in Sydney, Australia. He is celebrated for his motivational podcast titled “Life, the Battlefield,” where he strives to inspire, educate, and spread positivity among people across the globe.

Naa Dzama – Longest Radio Talk Show

Naa Dzama, a renowned personality in Ghanaian media, is resolute in her ambition to surpass Mario’s record. With her committed team by her side, she has initiated the groundwork for the Guinness World Record challenge. Their thorough planning and steadfast dedication indicate that Naa Dzama’s quest for the record stands a great chance of success.

As Naa Dzama embarks on this pioneering endeavor, she aims not only to carve her name into the annals of radio history but also to inspire and captivate listeners with her compelling talk show. Her record-setting attempt stands as a testament to her fervor for broadcasting and her steadfast commitment to expanding the horizons of radio.

See Official Launch of Radio Marathon by Naa Dzama

