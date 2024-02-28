Experience Boomplay x Itel P55 Series Campus Activation & Music Festival – More Here!

Africa’s leading music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, and reliable smart life brand, itel, have joined forces to bring an enthralling itel P55 Series activation campaign and music festival to selected tertiary campuses across Africa.

Dubbed “Power Up Your Life”, the fun experience comes in the form of product activation events and a mega music concert where the two brands will engage students and the general public to showcase the latest itel devices and also provide them the opportunity to dive into Boomplay’s extensive music offerings.

Ghana’s edition of the Boomplay and itel P55 Series activation and music festival began on Monday, 26th February, 2024 to Friday, 1st March, 2024 and the campuses to host the activation events are Accra Technical University (ATU) and University of Ghana, Accra City Campus.

Experience Boomplay x Itel P55 Series Campus Activation & Music Festival Photo Credit: Boomplay

There will be a special performances from Boomplay’s Emerging Artists to Watch 2024 at the Accra City Campus on Friday, 1st March, 2024 as part of SRC’s Akwaaba Night.

Then, on the following day, a mega concert featuring fan favourite artists including the likes of Amerado, Wendy Shay, Fameye, Yaw Tog, E.L, Pappy Kojo and more will climax the festival on Saturday, 2nd March, 2024 at the Accra Technical University Basketball Court area.

The launch of itel’s new P55 Series Phone and E1 Smartwatch will be a special feature during the activation and music events. itel P55+, the first 45W fast charging smartphone of itel, features long-lasting battery and high entertainment, which is highly recommended to students and music lovers.

As the Boomplay and itel “Power Up Your Life” train moves to campuses, the collaboration is expected to leave a memorable mark.

It promises an amazing experience of technology and entertainment for students who can expect to enjoy fun games, social trends, music performances, interactive demos of the latest mobile devices including the new itel P55 Series Phone and E1 Smartwatch and exclusive giveaways.

Get aboard the train and stay tuned as Boomplay and itel offer the best campus experience, bringing the beat of music and dazzle of technology to you!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic